High School basketball scoreboard 12/22

Posted:

High School basketball 12/22:

Boys:

Richlands 57- River View 46

Wyoming East 82- Independence 31

Beckley 54- Kennedy Catholic (PA) 43

Bluefield 82- Pikeview 44

Fayetteville 49- Midland Trail 46

Logan 65- Westside 52

Man 75- Liberty 65

Greenbrier West 78- Richwood 46

Braxton County 76- Greater Beckley 68

Chapmanville 71- Mt.View 35

Girls: 

Bluefield 60- Pikeview 54

Nicholas Co 64- Independence 33

