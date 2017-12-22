Copper thief leaves Beckley homeowner out in the cold

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A copper thief left a Beckley homeowner with a broken heading and cooling system on Thursday.



Louis Eugene Harmon is out on bond after deputies say he broke into a home on Iwo Jima Court in Beckley. Deputies said Harmon was caught by the homeowner attempting to steal copper and eventually got away with a compressor. In the process of attempting to steal the copper, the complaint said Harmon broke the homeowner's heating and cooling system.



Harmon was arrested by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department for daytime burglary, destruction of property, attempt to commit a felony, and grand larceny.

Since his arrest on Thursday, Harmon's mugshot is no longer available at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ). His bond was posted at $100,000.