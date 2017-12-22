New details released on discovery of missing teen

UPDATE: Christopher Shawn Rider, 27, of Frankford, WV, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation.

Charles Robert Kraft, 21, of White Sulphur Springs, WV, was arrested and is facing charges of aiding and abetting in the abduction of a child.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added at the end of the investigation.

UPDATE: According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept., Nicole Hall, 14, was located in Neola, WV, on Thursday.

Neola is in Northeastern Greenbrier County.



Deputies say the two suspects are presently in Southern Regional Jail custody. Presently, Christopher Rider is being held without bond.



--------------------------------------------------------

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV -- The Greenbrier County 911 Center confirms 14-year-old Nicole Hall, missing since Monday, was found safe Thursday evening.

No other details have been made available, including where she was located.

The Amber Alert issued as part of her disappearance has been cancelled.

The sheriff's office had warned that Hall was in extreme danger, as she was in the company of two men in their 20s, Christopher Rider and Charles Kraft.

The sheriff told reporters Rider is in violation of his parole and a convicted sex offender.

He was described by police as being armed and dangerous.

The relationship, if one exists, between Hall and the two men hasn't been made clear.