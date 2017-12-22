UPDATE: New details released on Raleigh County shooting

UPDATE: There are new details following a shooting in Raleigh County early Friday.



According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., there was a fight between four people inside a residence on Circle Drive in Dry Creek in which multiple shots were fired by one person. Samantha Burnside was shot in the torso by one fired round. She was outside the residence when deputies arrived on scene and was transported by Medivac to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Deputies said the person responsible for the shooting, Jerry James Dickens, has been taken to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. for questioning.



In a separate incident, deputies said Carolyn Asbury was arrested on scene after trying to hit and bite deputies trying to investigate.



Right now, the shooting remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.

DRY CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) One person was airlifted to a regional hospital after a shooting in Raleigh County early Friday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened at a residence on Circle Drive in Dry Creek around 3:30 a.m.

Presently, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating. Right now, there is no word yet on whether a suspect is in custody.

Trap Hill Vol. Fire Dept. and Jancare Ambulance assisted in the airlift.