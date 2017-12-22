UPDATE: New details released on Raleigh County shooting

Littering and several illegal dump sites can be found throughout Wyoming County. But is the issue any worse in Wyoming than in other places? And if so, can the County fix it?More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A copper grinch left a Beckley homeowner with a broken heading and cooling system on Thursday.
UPDATE: There are new details following a shooting in Raleigh County early Friday.
UPDATE: According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept., Nicole Hall, 14, was located in Neola, WV, on Thursday. Neola is in Northeastern Greenbrier County.
A West Virginia man has been arrested after police found two young children alone in a car at a Walmart.
Charges have been dismissed against one of two men charged in connection with the death of a Bluefield, WV police officer.
Deputies in Raleigh County need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with the use of stolen gift cards.
