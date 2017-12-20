HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/20 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/20

High School Basketball Scores 12/20

Girls

Bluefield 78 Summers Co 57

Princeton 47 James Monroe 35

Richlands 56 Twin Valley 28

Bland Co 39 Rural Retreat 30

Boys

Richlands 76 Tazewell 61

