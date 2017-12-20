WVU Men cruise to 10th straight win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Men cruise to 10th straight win

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The WVU Men had an easy time Wednesday night at the Coliseum.  The Mountaineers knocked off Coppin State 77-38 for their 10th straight win.  WVU improves to 10-1 on the year.  The Eagles drop to 0-12.

The Mountaineers were led by Teddy Allen who had 24 points off the bench.  Jevon Carter chipped in with 14, and Beatle Bolden had 12.  WVU out rebounded the Eagles by 15 and forced 28 turnovers.

Up next, WVU will host Fordam on Saturday.  Tipoff will be at Noon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.