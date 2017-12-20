WVU Men cruise to 10th straight win

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The WVU Men had an easy time Wednesday night at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers knocked off Coppin State 77-38 for their 10th straight win. WVU improves to 10-1 on the year. The Eagles drop to 0-12.

The Mountaineers were led by Teddy Allen who had 24 points off the bench. Jevon Carter chipped in with 14, and Beatle Bolden had 12. WVU out rebounded the Eagles by 15 and forced 28 turnovers.

Up next, WVU will host Fordam on Saturday. Tipoff will be at Noon.