UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing Greenbrier County teen

UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing Greenbrier County teen

Posted:
Nicole Hall Nicole Hall
Christopher Rider (Left) and Charles Krafft (Right) Christopher Rider (Left) and Charles Krafft (Right)
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Greenbrier County are asking for the public's help locating an endangered teen.

  • Name: Nicole Hall
  • Age: 14
  • Height: 5'8"
  • Weight: 104 pounds
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Brown

Nicole was last seen Monday morning. She is believed to be in the company of two men; Christopher Rider, 27 and Charles Krafft, 21.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, Rider is a convicted sex offender who also faces parole violations. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest. Rider is considered armed and dangerous. 

  • Suspect: Christopher Rider
  • Age: 27
  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 140 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

If you know the whereabouts of Nicole Hall, contact the Greenbrier 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

