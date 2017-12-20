UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing Greenbrier County teen

Deputies in Greenbrier County are asking for the public's help locating an endangered teen.

Name: Nicole Hall

Age: 14

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 104 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Brown

Nicole was last seen Monday morning. She is believed to be in the company of two men; Christopher Rider, 27 and Charles Krafft, 21.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, Rider is a convicted sex offender who also faces parole violations. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest. Rider is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect: Christopher Rider

Age: 27

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

If you know the whereabouts of Nicole Hall, contact the Greenbrier 911 Center at 304-647-7911.