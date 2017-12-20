'Keep Mercer Clean' initiative wraps the year with cleanup

The "Keep Mercer Clean" initiative wrapped up the year with a final community cleanup.

Volunteers gathered along Courthouse Road in Princeton to pick up trash and give the gift of cleanliness to the community for the holidays.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the third year of "Keep Mercer Clean" was a success.

"I think 2017 was a banner year for us," Puckett says. "We've got more open dumps than we've ever had. We're going into 2018 with a bright future. We're starting to clean Mercer County up. We're constantly getting out there, constantly getting busy but it takes everybody. We want everybody to get together and say 'This is my county, my community, we're going to make it the best it can be"

Puckett also wants to remind residents that cardboard is a very valuable recyclable item as you get rid of your boxes after the holidays.