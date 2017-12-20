Bluefield sewer line project seeing progress

The City of Bluefield says they are making significant progress in the sewer line replacement project along College Avenue that has left drivers to navigate detours since the end of October.

The project includes a sewer line replacement as well as fixing the curbs and sidewalks to make the turn radius wider for drivers at the intersection of College and Maryland Avenues.

Engineering Manager Stephen Duffy says the project is on schedule and has not seen any significant delays.

Duffy says so far, approximately 400 feet of sanitary sewer line has been installed along with 3 new manholes.

Duffy also says the city greatly appreciates the public's patience as they continue to get the work done.