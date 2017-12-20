New brewery opens in Tazewell

A new business hopes to tap into Tazewell's growing tourism industry.

The operators of Painted Peak Brewing Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially introduce themselves to the community.

"You'll find that with a lot of our beers, we do a lot of local history, folklore, some combination of the two," says Owner Dave Blankenship."Who knows

what's history and what's folklore, I guess to be sure. We try to tap into local places, locations, people, events for the names of our beers and our marketing ideas as well."

Painted Peak Brewing Company offers more than a dozen varieties of beer, as well as an extensive menu, including dinner.