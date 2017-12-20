Janutolo making a impact at Tazewell

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Multi sport star Dani Janutolo has been a centerpiece around the Bluefield athletic program over the last three years but now has a new home in 2017. "Being at Bluefield all of my life, and then moving for my senior year, it sucked, it really did. Now I'm just trying to make the best of it. It's my last year and I'm trying to go all out."

Transferring to Tazewell for her final year of school, Janutolo says the change has been tough, but it's growing on her. "Since I've been here, it's been really nice. The girls make me feel at home and I don't know, I like it here now."

For first year head coach Chawn Martin having a player of Janutolo's caliber in the lineup is helping his team take the next steps forward. "Two years ago they won one basketball game. Last year we won seven and this year we've been able to add on that. Dani's been a big part of that. You know she gives the girls a lot of confidence. She's got a great team around here. She's blended in really well with the team and been a leader as well."

Just being a short drive away from Bluefield Janutolo says maintaining those relationships is still important. "They are like sisters to me, but now I do have some more sisters here. So it's just like i made some new friends, while I've left my other friends behind."

Despite being in a new uniform, for Janutolo the ultimate goal still remains the same. "I just want to make us better and win some games and go full out. I don't care if we do lose games, or win games, as long as we play as a team and as long as we go hard as a team, it doesn't really matter to me."