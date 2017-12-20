Mustain named head coach of the South in North-South Game

Lindside, WV

WVVA-TV

Some good news came down in Monroe County. James Monroe head coach John Mustain was named the head coach of the South Cardinals in the North-South Football Classic. Mustain has been the leader of the Mavericks since 2013, leading them to 3 playoff appearances. He was also the head coach of the girls basketball team that won a state title in 2002. He will be opposed by South Harrison's Brad Jett from the North. The game will be on June 9 at UC Stadium at 7 pm.