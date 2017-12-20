Former Concord coach Justice gets job at Arizona

Tucson, AZ

WVVA-TV

Former Concord head coach Garin Justice is on the move again. Justice has been named the offensive line coach at Arizona. Justice has been the offensive line coach at FAU for the past 2 seasons. Helping them to 11-3 record and a C-USA Title in 2017. Justice coached at Concord for 5 seasons where he was the head coach for 3. Leading the Mountain Lions to 2 conference titles and a Division II Semifinal berth in 2014. He is a native of Gilbert, WV. He played at West Virginia under current Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez from 2001-2005. His deal is for 2 years.