Mercer County man accused of beating, kidnapping and sexual assault

A Mercer County man is being bars after deputies say he held his ex-girlfriend hostage for five days.

According to Wyoming County sheriff's deputies, 39-year-old John Robert Mullins of Matoaka held his ex-girlfriend captive at a residence near Crumpler in Wyoming County.

It was there the woman says she was beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled. After attempting to escape multiple times, deputies say she was finally able to run to a neighbor's house and call for help.

As of late Tuesday, she was still in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

"Best I can tell you is she alleges he beat her, reportedly forced himself on her,” said Chief Deputy J. White with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. “She had marks on her face and neck consistent with being strangled and blood coming out of her ears.”

Mullins is charged with malicious wounding, second degree sexual assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. He's currently being held in southern regional jail on a $50,000 cash bond.