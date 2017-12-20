Court rules tie in Virginia House election

A Mercer County man is being bars after deputies say he held his ex-girlfriend hostage for five days.More >>
Control of the Virginia House could depend on which old film canister an election official pulls out of a glass bowl.More >>
Drug task force officers in Fayette County have arrested more than 30 people on various drug trafficking charges.More >>
A former employee of the BB&T Bank branch in Pearisburg was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.More >>
A Princeton man has gone viral after posting a video of his in-home Christmas decorations that has reached over 21 million views and counting. Travis Collis says he has been collecting Christmas items for over 15 years.More >>
CLEAR FORK, W. Va. (WVVA) -- A Westside High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he sent inappropriate messages to students on social media.More >>
If you've ever wanted to see a Christmas tree made of stone, wood or even cookie dough, the Academy of Careers and Technology was the place to be Tuesday night.More >>
A sweet new deal is on the way for those in southern West Virginia interested in beekeeping.More >>
