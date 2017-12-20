Former Giles County banker sentenced to 33 months in prison

A former employee of the BB&T Bank branch in Pearisburg was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle, Anna B. Holt, 48, of Staffordsville, VA embezzled $584,805 from 15 separate accounts over a four year period ending in August of this year. She entered a guilty plea on Tuesday and was sentenced to 33 months in prison. She was also ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution.

"Holt used various methods to embezzle the money, including making withdrawals from customer accounts, cashing customers' bonds and keeping the proceeds, and creating fake credit accounts in names of relatives and withdrawing the loan proceeds," U.S. Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle.

Mountcastle said that some of the money Holt embezzled was used to repay accounts she had previously stolen money from. The U.S. Secret Service handled the investigation.