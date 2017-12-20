Wyoming County teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messag - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wyoming County teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to students

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Zachary Cox Zachary Cox

CLEAR FORK, W. Va. (WVVA) --  A Westside High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday after deputies said he sent inappropriate messages to students on social media. 

Zachary Cox, 30, was suspended from his role as a teacher and baseball coach at Westside High School three weeks ago pending an investigation. But now, deputies have confirmed Cox's arrest, saying they have evidence he sent inappropriate messages and pictures to at least four different students. 

Cox is charged with 4 counts of use obscene matter with intent to solicit a minor.

Right now, the case is being handled by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $60,000 bond.  

