Hokies survive scare from Presbyterian

Blackburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men got a scare on Tuesday night. The Hokies got past Presbyterian 63-55 at the Cassell Coliseum. With the win, the Hokies 10-2 overall.

Tech was led by Ahmed Hill who had 12 points. Justin Robinson had 11, and Kerry Blackshear Jr had 10. The Hokies out rebounded the Blue Hose by 12, but turned the ball over 12 times.

Up next, the Hokies will host North Carolina A&T on Thursday at noon.