Herd Men fall at #9 Xavier

The Marshall Men went down early to #9 Xavier by 20 points in the 1st half. However, the Herd stormed back in the 2nd half but couldn't pull off the upset falling 81-77. The loss drops Marshall to 8-4 on the season.

The green and white were led by Ajdin Penava who had 25 points and 9 rebounds. CJ Burks chipped in with 18, and Jon Elmore had 16 points. Xavier outrebounded the Herd by 15. Marshall shot 39 precent from the field and 31 percent from three.

Up next, Marshall will host Eastern Kentucky on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 pm.