17th annual Festival of Trees shows off students' skill sets

If you've ever wanted to see a Christmas tree made of stone, wood or even cookie dough, the Academy of Careers and Technology was the place to be Tuesday night.

For 17 years, ACT in Beckley has been hosting its "Festival of Trees" event.

Students of the school have been working for more than a month on 25 unique Christmas trees that reflect the various programs the school offers, such as culinary arts and carpentry, to name a few.

School principal Charles Pack says over the years, attending the event has become a Christmas tradition for the community.

“The students are designing and building these trees, and it gives them the opportunity to demonstrate the skills that they're learning here and it also gives the community an opportunity to see what they're learning here and maybe have an opportunity to take a class themselves,” Pack said.

Everyone attending the festival was able to vote for their favorite tree design.

Visitors could insert one token into a voting box for their favorite traditional tree design and their favorite non-traditional design.

Representatives with Toys for Tots were there as well and displayed a special "community cause" tree.