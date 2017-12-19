Beekeeping in West Virginia could be a sweet deal according to local non-profit

A sweet new deal is on the way for those in southern West Virginia interested in beekeeping.

Appalachian Headwaters, a non-profit that works to help people in our region earn sustainable income, has come up with a way it thinks could revolutionize West Virginia's image and economy, it's called the “Appalachian Beekeeping Collective.”

“We're a unique group, based in summers county, but we are in several locations, and we are going to grow colonies to help families that are economically distressed earn extra income,” beekeeper Mark Lilly said. “That's our primary objective. And in the process, we're going to have a lot of honey that we purchase back from them and sell in premium markets, and we think will be some of the best honey that's available.”

Lilly says the ecosystem in Summer County and surrounding areas are almost perfect for this type of endeavor.

“We don't have the issues that a lot of the Midwest has with mono-culture, a lot of commercial pesticides and herbicides being used, so what we have is a very pure product and very unique in flavor simply because we have more trees than we do agricultural plants,” Lilly said.

If beekeeping sounds like something you'd like to be a part of, the program will offer free classes for those interested.

An upcoming class schedule can be found at: www.appheadwaters.org/classes/

ABC also suggests following it on facebook at: www.facebook.com/appalbeecollective