HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/19 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/19

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 12/19

Boys

Oak Hill 77 Nicholas Co 61

Bluefield 43 Shady Spring 40

Wyoming East 78 Pikeview 33

Beckley 76 Spring Valley 53

Valley Fayette 65 Clay Co 51

Bland Co 77 Rural Retreat 63

Mount View 91 Independence 58

Meadow Bridge 76 Richwood 48

Summers Co 68 Midland Trail 53

Graham 51 Princeton 42

Greenbrier West 65 Montcalm 54

Girls

Richlands 56 Castlewood 8

Greenbrier West 42 Montcalm 41

Westside 51 River View 44

Greenbrier East 66 Summers Co 62

Charleston Catholic 39 Midland Trail 34

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.