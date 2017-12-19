2 dozen arrested on drug charges, 10 people still wanted

Drug task force officers in Fayette County have arrested more than 20 people on various drug trafficking charges.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, another 10 individuals are still wanted. The investigations were conducted by the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Below is a the list of people that have been arrested:

1: Doug Jeffries (37 of Fayetteville) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



2: Rick Lambert (47 of Fayetteville) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony



3: Eric Coleman (20 of Scarbro) 4 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



4: Roger Ingram (39 of Fayetteville) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



5: Shane Young (32 of Oak Hill) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



6: Melissa Figueroa (30 of Oak Hill) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony



7: Christine Figueroa (29 of Oak Hill) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, 1 felony count of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury



8: Joyce Richartz (24 of Danese) 3 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



9: Darrell Naylor (34 of Scarbro) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



10: Steven Haggerty (32 of Oak Hill) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



11: Mariah Prunest (23 of Oak Hill) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



12: Lawson Shaffer (42 of Oak Hill) 4 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



13: Eric Persinger (21 of Oak Hill) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



14: Jessica Pack (aka Jessica Dilley) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



15: Jamie Neff (37 of Edmond) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony



16: Kelli Chandler (22 of Hico) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



17: Jennifer Petitt (22 of Winona) 4 felony counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance



18: Jackie Simms (36 of Winona) 2 felony counts of Delivery of Controlled Substance



19: Donna Smith (46 of Victor) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony



20: Angel Orndorff (39 of Ansted) 2 felony counts of Delivery a Controlled Substance



21: Jessie Springstead (35 of Ansted) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



22: Kelli Kenney (34 of Hico) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



23: Damien Smith (42 of Kimberly) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



24: James Jones Jr (38 of Montgomery) 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



25: Brandlyn Davila (39 of Smithers) 3 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



26: Michael Brellahan (24 of Oak Hill) 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance



27: Timothy McArthur (27 of Winona) being held in a Virginia Correctional Center. Will be extradited following his release.

Below are the people still wanted by police:

Tanya Maynus (44 of Oak Hill)

James F. Cosby Jr (51 of Scarbro)

Ashley Mullins (29 of Oak Hill)

Lacy Flint (44 of Oak Hill)

Tyler Brown (34 of Mount Hope)

Donald Maynus (40 of Oak Hill)

Nicholas Powers (37 of Oak Hill)

Lenora Massey (30 of Mount Carbon)

James Chapman (39 of Mount Carbon)

Christian Golden (24 of Winona)

“The work of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force continues to be proactive and effective,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “This is merely the start of things to come; your law enforcement officers in this area are going to continue to battle this monstrous epidemic."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the people still wanted by drug task force officers, call the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590 or Crimestoppers of WV at 304-255-7867.

