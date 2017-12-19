Princeton man spreads Christmas cheer with thousands of home decorations

A Princeton man has gone viral after posting a video of his in-home Christmas decorations that has reached over 21 million views and counting.

Travis Collis says he has been collecting Christmas items for over 15 years.

"This is my hobby, this is what I do," Collis said. "So, instead of buying cars or motorcycles or things like that, I buy decorations."

Collis has collected hundreds of thousands of decorations that he interchanges in and around his home each year.

After posting a video tour of his decorated home on his Facebook page, Collis reached over 21 million views and 87,000 likes and counting in the first two days.

"I usually post pictures and this year I said 'I'll do a video,' make it something fun," Collis said. "Never have I ever imagined [it would get this much attention]."

Collis says he buys and collects the items from markets and designers across the country. He also owns his own decorating company, and exchanges holiday decorations with his clients.

"People that I've decorated for that have passed on have left me their decorations," Collis said.

Collis shares a home with his wife and two sons, who he says are used to the overload of displays.

"They're great with this," he said. "Some of the biggest questions is 'Do you have kids? Do they bother it?' and they really do not. They have only broken one ornament, out of all this. The boys get to pick their own theme for the tree they want."

Although Collis wouldn't reveal how much he has spent on decorations over the years, he says it is all worth it if he is able to spread joy this time of year.

"I've gotten so many messages of like, you know, 'We've lost family members' or 'We lost the spirit and you've really added a little bit of joy' or 'helped me regain that spirit.' That just means the world, and there's so much negativity now. Just to do something nice and have people enjoy it is awesome."