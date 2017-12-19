Santa pays an early visit to elementary students

Today Santa Claus paid an early visit to students of Spanishburg Elementary School.

For the second year in a row, associates at American Water have partnered with Saint Nick himself to provide one free Christmas gift... to EACH and EVERY child, regardless of income. Santa and the water company were able to provide gifts to 2,300 students, thanks to charitable donations. Students were excited to have the opportunity to grab whatever toy and book caught their eye. Student Marshall Fos says, "It's pretty cool!" When asked what present he chose, Fos replies, "A new LEGO set!"

In all, Santa and American Water made visits to 13 schools in both Mercer and Summers Counties.

