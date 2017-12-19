Bluefield Blue Jays announce 2018 schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Blue Jays announce 2018 schedule

Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield Blue Jays announced their 2018 schedule on Tuesday.  Promotions and other special dates will be announced at a later time.

June 19-21 vs. Johnson City

June 22-24 @ Burlington

June 25-26 vs. Princeton

June 28-30 @ Greeneville

July 1-3 vs. Burlington

July 4-5 @ Pulaski

July 6 vs. Pulaski

July 7-9 vs. Kingsport

July 10-12 @ Princeton

July 13 vs. Princeton

July 14-16 vs. Danville

July 18-20 @ Johnson City

July 21-23 vs. Pulaski

July 25-26 vs. Bristol

July 27-29 @ Princeton

July 31-Aug 2 @ Bristol

Aug 3-5 vs. Danville

Aug 6-8 vs. Greenville

Aug 9-11 @ Elizabethton

Aug 12-14 @ Kingsport

Aug 16-18 vs. Elizabethton

Aug 19 vs. Princeton

Aug 20 @ Princeton

Aug 21-23 @ Danville

Aug 24 @ Pulaski

Aug 25-26 vs. Pulaski

Aug 27-29 @ Burlington

