Wyoming County residents raise sinkhole safety concerns

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) There is hope on the horizon for a sink hole that has been holding up traffic in a Wyoming County community for nearly half a year.



Several Oceana residents said Tuesday the West Virginia Div. of Highway has moved in equipment to possibly start work on repairs to the hole located at the entrance to town on Route 85, But for some drivers worried about the integrity of the road, that work cannot start fast enough.



"The sink hole is a big sore spot here in Oceana. It's in stories. It's in the jokes. It's part of the community now. But the town has no way to fix it. It has to be the Department of Highways," said Stephen Anderson.



Others say it is what drivers do not see that is most alarming. The sink hole extends under the road, where dozens of coal trucks and cars are coming in and out of town every day.



"I've seen a lot of people go into it and hit it. My vehicle is low to the ground so I have to wait for all the cars to pass me so I can go around," said Oceana resident Matthew Newcomb.

In an effort to slow down traffic, the Oceana Police Dept. has stepped up patrols near the entrance to ensure driver safety.



While the WVDOH did not respond to a request for comment at the time of deadline on Tuesday, residents said the department has moved in piping and equipment -- a signal crews may start work soon.



"I think what frustrates people the most is this is a hard working community, a coal community. These people work hard. They think 30 days maybe they'll fix it. But six months?" asked Anderson.

