Valley College students deliver holiday treats to first responders

photo courtesy: Michaela Thomas photo courtesy: Michaela Thomas
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Students at Valley College had the giving spirit on Tuesday.

They hand-delivered Christmas cookies to first responders in Princeton "as a token of appreciation." Students delivered the treats to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Princeton Police, Princeton Fire Dept., Princeton Rescue Squad, and West Virginia State Police.

Organizers told WVVA they just wanted to say thank you to the men and woman who serve our state and local community. 

