West Virginia man charged with arson in 3 fires

WETZEL COUNTY, WV - Investigators said a West Virginia man stole newspapers from a general store and used them to fuel three fires in Wetzel County.

David James Bowman, 27, of Fairmont, WV was charged with two counts of arson and one count of felony destruction of property.

Two of the fires were "fully involved" abandoned structures when firefighters arrived on scene in Littleton on December 10. A third "smaller" fire was discovered at structure nearby.

Police said Bowman stole the newspapers shortly before the fires.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office handled the investigation.

Bowman was taken to Northern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.