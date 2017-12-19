Prosecutor: Chattanooga school bus driver on cellphone during de - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Prosecutor: Chattanooga school bus driver on cellphone during deadly crash

Posted:
Johnthony Walker Johnthony Walker
photo courtesy: Associated Press photo courtesy: Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (AP) -

A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.

 According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said in court Tuesday that Johnthony Walker received a call at 3:17 p.m. that lasted nearly four minutes. Pinkston said the first 911 call about the crash came in at 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children. The 25-year-old faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker made bond and is out of jail, awaiting a Feb. 27 trial date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.