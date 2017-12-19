Tazewell woman killed in single-vehicle crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom

Virginia State Police say a woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Tazewell County Monday morning.

The victim, Ashley N. Lewis of North Tazewell, died in a single vehicle accident around 5:45 am.

The wreck happened on U.S. Route 460 around Industry Road. According to police, Lewis was heading westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the median and went over the embankment; striking a tree.

Police say that Lewis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

