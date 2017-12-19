3 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

3 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Three women have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, the investigation was handled in conjunction with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Brenda Banks, 36, of Kyle, WV was charged with delivery of crack cocaine She was arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell with bond set at $25,000.

Santana Carter, 32, of Northfork, WV was charged with deliver of crack cocaine. She was also arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell with bond set at $25,000.  Both Banks and Carter were taken to the McDowell County Holding facility awaiting transport to Southwestern Regional Jail. 

Savanna Marie Roberts, 31, of Hensley, WV was charged with delivery of a suboxone. She was arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard Vandyke and bond was set at $15,000. Roberts was able to make bond.

