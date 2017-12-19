3 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

Investigators said a West Virginia man stole newspapers from a general store and used them to fuel three fires in Wetzel County.More >>
An Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been indicted on 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
Virginia State Police say a woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Tazewell County Monday morning.More >>
Three women have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in McDowell County.More >>
On average, Christmas trees cause nearly 200 fires a year... while lights and decorations account for another 800 home fires during the holiday season. House fires can be devastating at any time, but they seem all the more tragic during the holidays.More >>
Greenbrier County dispatch confirms several EMS crews responded to a house fire this morning in the Ronceverte area.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department needs your help with identifying three persons of interest involved in a shots fired incident on Harper Rd. in Beckley.More >>
