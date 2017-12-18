HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/18 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/18

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

HS Basketball Scores 12/18

Girls

Wyoming East 77 Beckley 44

Pikeview 72 Graham 67

Bluefield 57 Tazewell 42

Boys

Richlands 70 Council 20

