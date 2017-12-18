Shingleton taking the Rays into a new direction

Princeton, WV

WVVA-TV

After spending several years in the state of North Carolina, Danny Shingleton saw where the Princeton Rays were looking for a new general manager. And he know it was something he couldn't pass up. "Read about Princeton and Princeton baseball. Read about the opportunities that they had here. Just a great city and atmosphere. Just looking forward to getting baseball back to where it should be here in Princeton."

Shingleton spent 31 years in the Navy. Before working for the ACC and the NBA G League's franchise in Greensboro. Now, his task is to turn the Rays into a must watch product. "I think I need to get out in the community and get involved. Make sure Princeton's out there and let people know who we are. The main thing is to get out there and meet people.

Princeton has had a attendance problem for the last few seasons, something Shingleton hopes to attack head on. "I think the challenge is getting people excited about baseball here. We have a small stadium. People should be able to come out, we have 34 games. Its 34 times that family and friends can come out and have a great time."

The Princeton Baseball Group has made several renovations in the past year to their ballpark. A upgrade that Shingleton sees as a positive. "I was really impressed. The facilities are nice. You wouldn't think its that old because everything has been upgraded. I'm excited."

Tampa extended their contract with Princeton for 3 more seasons. Now its Shingleton's turn to make sure that was a wise investment."Of course we want our team to win, but we want them to come out and have a good time. When they leave the game, they don't know what the score is, but they know they came out and had a good time."