Sills to stay at West Virginia

WR David Sills will return for his senior campaign at West Virginia the school announced today. Sills led the country with 18 touchdowns to go along with his 960 yards off of 60 catches. Sills was one of the biggest reasons behind the Mountaineers high powered offense that averaged 485 yards per game which was 11th best in the nation. The gold and blue will take on Utah in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 26th.