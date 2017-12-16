ICYMI: Foreign nursing students visit Mercer County

This week, Bluefield State College hosted a very special group of foreign exchange students.

A delegation of from the UNIVERSIDAD Autonoma de Santa Ana, in El Salvador, paid a visit. The group is made up of nursing students who traveled here to observe how the American health care system operates. During their stay, Bluefield State took the students on tours of medical centers around Mercer County... like Princeton Health Care Center, which cares for the elderly. BSC professor Sudhakar Jamkhandi says, "And that's the whole point. To show them the different types of healthcare for different clientele. Different kinds of patients. So they can see, it's not only total healthcare for the entire population, but also the opportunity that our students from Bluefield State, and even theirs, might consider for their future careers."

The students will be flew out of Washington, DC, today to return home.

