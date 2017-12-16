87th Annual Mac's Toy Fund sees record number of toy donations - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

87th Annual Mac's Toy Fund sees record number of toy donations

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was packed Saturday morning with families from all over Raleigh County for one of the longest standing Christmas traditions in the area, Mac's Toy Fund.

For more than eight decades, the fund has helped area families make ends meet at Christmastime, by giving out free toys and bicycles.

Once a year, for three hours, the building becomes the largest toy store in West Virginia.

Mac's Toy Fund has been a Christmas tradition since 1930, it's mission to ensure every child in the county gets something under the Christmas tree.

Mac's Toy Fund vice president Pete Torrico says this year sets a record for the amount of toys donated, thanks to generous donations from the community. But he says it's the volunteers who make the event a success.

"Mac's Toy Fund is a 100 percent volunteer organization,” Torrico said. "I've always said I think the volunteers get as much out of it as those who receive the toys.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.