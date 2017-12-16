Raleigh County Public Library holds annual "Winter Workshop"

And at the Raleigh County Public Library, an annual "Winter Workshop" took place.

The free event gave families an opportunity to build and decorate a gingerbread house and create unique, handmade gifts for friends and family.

Library Director Amy Stover says it's just one of many fun activities it offers to library-goers throughout the season.

"We like to do it because not everybody has the opportunity in their own personal lives to make a gingerbread house or have a nice gift to give to a parent or grandparent,” Stover said. “So we like to give them an opportunity to come here and have that chance."

Stover wants everyone to come out for a special "cookie exchange" this Monday and Wednesday. Those events are at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The event will feature a storytime and craft-making, and of course some delicious cookies.