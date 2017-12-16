Raleigh County Public Library holds annual "Winter Workshop" - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County Public Library holds annual "Winter Workshop"

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

And at the Raleigh County Public Library, an annual "Winter Workshop" took place.

The free event gave families an opportunity to build and decorate a gingerbread house and create unique, handmade gifts for friends and family.

Library Director Amy Stover says it's just one of many fun activities it offers to library-goers throughout the season.

"We like to do it because not everybody has the opportunity in their own personal lives to make a gingerbread house or have a nice gift to give to a parent or grandparent,” Stover said. “So we like to give them an opportunity to come here and have that chance."

Stover wants everyone to come out for a special "cookie exchange" this Monday and Wednesday. Those events are at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The event will feature a storytime and craft-making, and of course some delicious cookies.

