Tamarack hosts "Breakfast with Santa"

At Tamarack, more than 200 children and their families got to eat breakfast with a couple holiday VIP's, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It was the third time Tamarack has hosted "Breakfast with Santa."

Tamarack marketing manager Norma Acord says the interactive games, letter-writing and good food was enough to keep everyone occupied.

"So there's plenty of stuff for kids to do while they wait to meet Santa,

Acord said. “We also have pancakes and bacon and sausage and all the good breakfast foods and we also add on macaroni and cheese and peanut butter and jelly in case you want to go a little wild at breakfast. So, it's just a really great event and we love being able to offer this to our community."

And while this was the last "Breakfast with Santa" of the year, Santa will be back at Tamarack Sunday, and next Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.