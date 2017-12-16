Civil Air Patrol and volunteers lay wreaths to honor fallen veterans

All over the nation, volunteers laid wreaths to remember and honor fallen vets for their service to the country.

The program is called "Wreaths Across America" and at the American Legion Cemetery in Beckley, members of the Civil Air Patrol and volunteers laid 246 wreaths at the base of the headstones of local veterans.

At noon, a moment of silence was observed and a wreath was dedicated to each branch of military service as well as to POW's and those missing in action.

"We're very appreciative that they're here and supporting the memory of our veterans that are laid to rest here at the American Legion Cemetery," Ellis Vest said.

Wreaths Across America started at Arlington Cemetery in 1992 and has been observed in Beckley since 2007, thanks to the help of Beckley Civilian Air Patrol commander Joseph Watson.

Both Vest and Watson would like to see local businesses and the public help support the program, as each of the wreaths cost around $15.