Last week of Holiday Market at Beckley Art Center

The Beckley Art Center is hoping you'll add their annual Holiday Market to your shopping list this Christmas season.

The art center, located at the Cynthia Bickey Gallery on Johnstown Rd., is in the final week of its sale.

Around 40 vendors and local artists have their unique, handmade art on sale.

The proceeds go to support the local artists as well as the BAC.

The market will be open Sunday after church from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Then again Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.