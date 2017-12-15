HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/15 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 12/15

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

HS Basketball Scores 12/15

Boys

Bluefield 74 Mount View 50

Princeton 75 Pikeview 43

Graham 67 Martinsville 59

Westside 85 Mingo Central 62

Charleston Catholic 61 Greenbrier West 38

Beckley 78 Greenbrier East 64

Richlands 87 Grundy 39

Midland Trail 68 Richwood 59

Shady Spring 83 Greater Beckley 53

Girls

River View 94 Hurley 34

Pikeview 81 Oak Hill 36

Montcalm 38 Greater Beckley 28

Meadow Bridge 40 Van 27

Mingo Central 49 Mount View 31

