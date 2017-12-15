UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 460

Traffic is backed up on U.S. Route 460 following a multi-vehicle crash in Mercer County.

The wreck happened around 5:40 p.m.. Friday near the Mercer Mall. One entrapment reported. All three drivers were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the driver of a Dodge Durango traveling eastbound hit the back of a Ford Fusion sending the vehicle through the median where it hit a Ford Crown Victoria head-on. The driver of the Crown Victoria was entrapped.

The eastbound lane is open. Officials say the westbound lane should be open before 8 p.m.