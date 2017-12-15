VHSL Class 1A and 2A All-State Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL Class 1A and 2A All-State Football Teams

Posted:

Charlottesville, VA

WVVA-TV

The Class 1A and 2A All-State Football teams were released.  Here are those from our area that made the lists:

Class 2A 1st Team

C Alex Gillespie (Giles)

RB Ryan Beidleman (Giles)

WR Taymon Cooke (Graham)

LB Dante Vineyard (Graham)

K Levi Forest (Richlands)

2nd Team

KR Taymon Cooke (Graham)

DB Cam Allen (Graham)

DB Ryan Beidleman (Giles)

Class 1A 1st Team

TE Matthew Mullins (Narrows)

DL Jake Martin (Narrows)

LB Mikey Mckinney (Narrows)

DB Tayten Sykes (Hurley)

2nd Team

OL Derrick Stinson (Narrows)

WR Gavin Pruett (Narrows)

DB Ian Lowe (Narrows)

OL Tristan Justus (Grundy)

LB Jacob McNutt (Grundy)

