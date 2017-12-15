Beckley man charged with animal cruelty after video surfaces

A Beckley man faces animal cruelty charges after video surfaces showing him abusing a dog.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, "the dog was kicked, drug by its neck, picked-up, thrown to the ground, and drug some more before being hooked to a chain."

Jerry Joseph Hommey, III, 25, is charged with animal cruelty. Deputies say Hommey also has other warrants on file for "various crimes." He is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

The dog is now in safe keeping with Raleigh County Animal Control.

WVVA was able to obtain permission to who the video. The person who captured the video does not want to be identified.