Spurlock on sexual harassment: 'I am part of the problem'

Traffic is backed up on U.S. Route 460 following a multi-vehicle crash in Mercer County.More >>
A Beckley man faces animal cruelty charges after video surfaces showing him abusing a dog.More >>
President Donald Trump's mining regulators are reconsidering regulations meant to protect underground miners from breathing coal and rock dust, the cause of black lung disease, and diesel exhaust, which can...More >>
We may not have seen a lot of snowfall so far this season but Winterplace has plenty of it. . WVVA's Rob Martin shows us the science behind machine groomed snow.More >>
Declaring "I am part of the problem," documentarian Morgan Spurlock confessed in an online post to sexual harassment and infidelity, and said a woman accused him of rape in college.More >>
State authorities say five cars of a coal train derailed Thursday morning in West Virginia, with some coal spilling into a stream.More >>
This afternoon, The Mercer Tazewell Board of Realtors presented a check to the American Cancer Society of the money raised from their "Tata Trot" 5K run during Breast Cancer Awareness month. The board was able to raise $3,500 to go toward breast cancer research.More >>
