9 cars of coal train derail in West Virginia

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (AP) - CSX and state authorities say nine cars of a coal train derailed Thursday in West Virginia, with some coal spilling into a stream.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the cars went off the tracks on First Energy's Harrison Power Plant property in Harrison County in northern West Virginia.

The amount of coal spilled wasn't immediately determined. The train was from a Harrison County Coal facility.

According to the DEP, two cars went into Robinson Run, spilling some coal into the narrow, shallow stream and some on its steep bank.

The agency planned to sample water near the site and pump water from upstream around the spill site to prevent additional contamination.

CSX says no injuries were reported and that it will work diligently to restore the area and contractors to do that are there.

This version corrects the name of the agency to Department of Environmental Protection.

