Bluefield Boys looking to bounce back

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Last season, the Bluefield campaign ended in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament. Not the way they wanted things to end. "We had an outstanding year last year and you can't take anything away from the seniors that led us through that season. Anytime you get to Charleston, every team up there is good" said head coach Buster Large.

That has motivated this team to come back in a big way. Wanting to prove their doubters wrong. "Going out in the 1st round to a team that was. 500 at 14-14 didn't feel good. This year, we just want to come back at. Come hard and win" said senior Russ Coleman.

The Beavers will return a lot of experience this season. A group that knows what to expect. "There's a lot of experience between us that we can pass on. If we just work hard and every day just play our best. I honestly believe that if we keep our faith in God that he will bless us with a good season" said senior Mookie Collier.

Bluefield will also return a lot of football players fresh off their Class AA state title. A bunch of pieces that know how to win. "Keeping the family tradition. Just trying to stay as one, as a unit. We all want the same goal to get to Charleston, and whatever happens happens."

The Beavers will face of of the toughest regions in recent memory. However, they are ready for the challenge. "Its going to be a tough region to get out of. Normally, whoever wins this region fairs pretty well in the state tournament" said Large.