Grier to come back for senior year; Crawford to skip bowl game

Good news for West Virginia fans. QB Will Grier has decided to come back for his senior season in Morgantown. The junior threw for close to 3500 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first year in the gold and blue. He says he talked it over with his family and coaches, and made the decision to stay. Grier's draft grades had him as a 2nd to 3rd round pick if he would've come out this year.

Senior running back Justin Crawford has decided to skip the Heart of Dallas Bowl to get ready for the NFL Draft this coming spring. Crawford rushed for 1061 yards and 7 touchdowns this season, which was good enough for 3rd in the Big 12. He has over 2200 yards and 12 scores in his 2 years in the gold and blue.