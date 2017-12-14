Breast Cancer awareness "Tata Trot" 5K presents check to America - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Breast Cancer awareness "Tata Trot" 5K presents check to American Cancer Society

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Mercer Tazewell Board of Realtors presented a check to the American Cancer Society of the money raised from their "Tata Trot"  5K run during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Thursday afternoon, the board presented a $3,500 check to go toward breast cancer research.

Members of the board say they would like to thank the participants of the color run, and the sponsors for helping to make this happen. 

